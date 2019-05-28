Ukrainian Ploskina fined and banned for life for match-fixing

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukrainian Helen Ploskina, ranked 821 in the world in women's singles, has been banned for life and fined $20,000 for match-fixing offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old's offences took place in October 2016, it added.
The TIU said an investigation had established that Ploskina "introduced another player to a corrupter, who offered that individual payment in return for agreeing to fix the outcome of matches."
Ploskina was also found guilty of two offences of failing to report knowledge of corrupt activity and failing to co-operate with a TIU investigation.
The Ukrainian had a career high WTA ranking of 698 in 2014.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)