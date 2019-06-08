Reuters Sports News

Unseeded Germans Krawietz and Mies take men's doubles title in Paris

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 08, 2019
PARIS (Reuters) - Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies of Germany claimed their first Grand Slam title when they beat France's Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy 6-2 7-6(3) in the doubles final on Saturday.

The German pair, who beat 16-time major champions Mike and Bob Bryan en route to the final, raced through the opening set with two early breaks.

The French duo, who defeated top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo on their way to the Court Philippe Chatrier showdown, regained their composure in the second set but their opponents remained rock solid at the net.

The unseeded Germans simultaneously fell on their backs after sealing the result on their first match point.

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Lawrence)

