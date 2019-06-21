Reuters Sports News

U.S. Soccer agrees to mediation with U.S. women’s team over gender discrimination: WSJ

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 21, 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached a tentative agreement for mediation with 28 players in the U.S. women's soccer team to resolve complaints in a lawsuit in which the women are seeking equal pay with the men's soccer team and improvements in working conditions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

U.S. Soccer's lawyers in a letter on Monday agreed to participate in mediation after the ongoing women's World Cup, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

