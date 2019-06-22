Reuters Sports News

U.S. thump Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to reach Gold Cup quarters

Published : June 23, 2019
(Reuters) - The United States scored five second-half goals on the way to a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago in Ohio on Saturday to book their place in the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

The result, which also put Panama through to the next round, avenged a U.S. defeat in 2017 that saw them miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

After Aaron Long opened the scoring with a header in the 41st minute, Gyasi Zardes netted a double to make it 3-0 midway through the second period.

Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola got in on the scoring act to make it 5-0 before Long completed the rout with his second of the game in the last minute.

 

The United States, looking for back-to-back Gold Cup titles, face Panama in their last Group D match on Wednesday in Kansas City.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

