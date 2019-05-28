Various Spanish soccer players arrested on match fixing charges: El Pais

MADRID (Reuters) - A number of first and second division soccer players have been arrested in Spain over suspicions of forming a criminal organization dedicated to match fixing, El Pais reported on Tuesday.
Asked about the report, a spokeswoman for the Spanish police confirmed that there was an open investigation though did not give any details.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
