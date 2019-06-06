Warriors condemn minority owner who shoved Raptors player

(Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors on Thursday apologized to Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after he was shoved by Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens during Game Three of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Wednesday.

Lowry tumbled into the front row of the crowd while diving for a loose ball and Stevens used one hand to push Lowry as he was getting up.

After the game Lowry said Stevens also "said a couple vulgar words" to him.

Stevens was later escorted out of the game and Lowry called for him to be banned from all future NBA games.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the Warriors said in a statement.

"We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct.

"There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game.

The 60-year-old Stevens, who joined the Warriors' ownership team in 2013, is a venture capitalist who was a partner with Sequoia Capital until 2012 and is now a managing partner of S-Cubed Capital.

The team said Stevens will not be attending any of the remaining games of the NBA Finals and that a review of the matter is ongoing.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Instragram on Thursday to call for the league to take swift action against Stevens.

"There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL," he said.

"He himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for," he said.

James ended his lengthy post with the hashtags #ProtectThePlayers and #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere.

Game Four will be held in Oakland on Friday, with the Raptors leading the best-of-seven series 2-1.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)