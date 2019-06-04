Warriors' Durant out, Thompson questionable for Game 3

Kevin Durant is officially out for Game 3, while Klay Thompson was listed as questionable by Golden State coach Steve Kerr for Wednesday's NBA Finals game against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

Durant (calf) is moving closer to a return from the injury that has left him sidelined since being injured on May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the second round of the playoffs.

"Kevin is going to get on the floor at the practice facility later today," Kerr said Tuesday. "He did not get on the floor here. He was here for our film session and our treatment. ... He's out for tomorrow but improving."

Kerr said team trainers will make the call on whether or not Thompson (left hamstring) can play. Thompson suffered the injury during Sunday's Game 2 win over the Raptors that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

"He says he's feeling well and feeling a lot better today than he did yesterday and he thinks he'll be ready to go," Kerr said. "But as I said the other night, Klay is always going to say he's ready to go. What we will have to determine is that a risk if he plays. ...

"If there's a risk we'd rather give him the next couple days to continue to heal and hopefully have him out there for Game 4. It's literally day-to-day."

Thompson remains hopeful as he doesn't want to sit out an NBA Finals game.

"It'll be a game-time decision. For me personally, it'd be hard to see my not playing," Thompson said. "Hopefully I'll feel much better and be a go for tipoff.

"Obviously I'll do anything I can to be out there. It's in their hands. If there's any pain, it'll be a no-go just because of the position we're in. It could be a longer series.

"It's much better than it was Sunday night. Hopefully the same progress will be made and I'll be moving like my normal self tomorrow night."

Thompson indicated he would want to try to play if he felt 80 percent recovered.

"If you feel it every step of the way, that's not a good sign," Thompson said. "I do not feel it every move I make. It's only a few exact movements that I really feel it -- that's encouraging."

Kerr also said veteran swingman Andre Iguodala (calf) is good to go. Backup power forward Kevon Looney (fractured rib cartilage) will miss the rest of the series.

