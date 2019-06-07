Reuters Sports News

Warriors' Looney expected to play in Game 4

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 07, 2019
Reuters

Golden State reserve forward Kevon Looney is available to play in Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., according to coach Steve Kerr.

Looney was injured in Game 2 with what the team termed a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture on his right side. He was expected to miss the rest of the series but apparently has made a swift recovery.

"We're going to try to give him a go," Kerr told reporters on Friday.

Looney is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 postseason games. He averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 80 regular-season games.

 

Toronto leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

--Field Level Media

