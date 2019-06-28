White Sox put SS Anderson on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured Friday because of a high right ankle sprain he sustained Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.

Anderson, 26, is having his best year in his fourth season in the majors, all with the White Sox. He is hitting .317 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 70 games.

"It's just part of the story, just have to keep back working," Anderson said Thursday of the injury. "It's part of my life, man. You go through things and you learn things. Just another thing I have to go through and I'll be back."

The news was better for the other member of the left side of the Chicago infield. Third baseman Yoan Moncada, hit in the right knee by a Chris Sale slider Wednesday, could be back in the starting lineup Saturday, according to manager Rick Renteria.

In other moves Friday, the White Sox designated first baseman Yonder Alonso for assignment, recalled outfielder Daniel Palka from Triple-A Charlotte and purchased the contract of left-hander Ross Detwiler from Charlotte. Detwiler started Friday night against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Alonso was hitting .178 with seven home runs in 219 at-bats.

