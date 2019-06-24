Woods dropped from wrongful death case

A family's wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last month against Tiger Woods, a Florida restaurant named for him, and Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman, the eatery's general manager, is no longer targeting the star golfer, Woods' attorney said Monday.

The other defendants in the case remain. The family of Nicholas Immesberger, 24, a bartender at The Woods in Jupiter, Fla., filed the lawsuit in the wake of his death late last year in a car crash after he had apparently been drinking heavily at the restaurant after his shift ended.

Woods' attorney, Barry Postman, wrote that the Immesberger estate dropped the golfer from the lawsuit because, despite the restaurant's name, Woods doesn't own the place.

Excluding Woods "was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger's death," according to a written statement from Postman.

Attempts to reach Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for the estate, were unsuccessful Monday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Immesberger's parents alleged in their filing that their son had a "habitual problem" with alcohol, which was known to the restaurant's staff, and he had been overserved.

After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before he left the restaurant. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post at the time.

At the time of the crash, Immesberger's reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.

