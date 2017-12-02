Woods struggles as bogeys slow his comeback

(Reuters) - A troublesome start dominated by bogeys proved costly for Tiger Woods as he struggled at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Saturday.

After two strong rounds that had many followers believing Tiger was back, the former world number one stumbled, recording four of his five bogeys in the first seven holes to finish at three-over par 75.

That left Woods tied for 10th at four-under 212, 10 strokes behind leader Charley Hoffman, in his first tournament in nearly 10 months following spinal fusion surgery.

Only in the closing five holes where Woods twice had birdies and narrowly missed a third at the last, did the 41-year-old show he could again be a factor.

Breezy conditions made under-par rounds difficult at the Albany course with overnight leader Hoffman one of the few to deliver, surging to a five-stroke lead after a birdie at 18 for a two-under 70 and a 202 total.

England's Justin Rose (71) and Jordan Spieth (72) were tied for second at nine-under 207, one stroke ahead of Italy's Francesco Molinari (71).

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge)