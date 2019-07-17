WTA roundup: Pera upsets Garcia in Lausanne

Bernarda Pera stunned second-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 6-4 at the Ladies' Open Lausanne on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The left-handed American needed just 81 minutes to finish off the clay-court victory. She saved all five break points and won 81.5 percent of her first-serve points.

"You can say I'm satisfied. I played well," Pera said afterward. "She's a tough opponent and I'm thrilled to be in the next round. I think she was struggling a lot with my second serve. I was able to break her a couple of times, and that's what made the difference."

In other matches, third-seeded Alize Cornet of France rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini; Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva stunned No. 7 Aussie Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-2, and China's Xinyun Han notched a 7-5, 6-4 win over Russia's Liudmila Samsonova.

BRD Bucharest Open

Second-seeded Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Australia's Jaimee Fourlis to reach the quarterfinals in Bucharest, Romania.

Sixth-seeded German Laura Siegemund recorded a 7-5, 6-3 win over Spain's Lara Arruabarrena, while eighth-seeded Czech Kristyna Pliskova cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure.

Also, Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu defeated Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-4, 6-3, and Italy's Martina Di Giuseppe dispatched American Varvara Lepchenko 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

