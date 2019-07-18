WTA roundup: Tig upsets Sevastova in Bucharest

Patricia Maria Tig stunned top-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open in Romania.

The 24-year-old Romanian recorded 31 winners against 20 unforced errors while winning in 1 hour, 43 minutes. Sevastova, the defending champion from Latvia, had 27 winners and 27 unforced errors.

"I feel very pleased that I could win this match," Tig said. "I wanted this victory very, very badly. I worked very hard for it, and I'm very happy it happened. It was the perfect opportunity for me because I knew how I had to play to win the match, and I knew if I do the right things, I could probably win. It was something that I wanted so badly."

Tig faces No. 8 seed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova and seventh-seeded Spaniard Aliona Bolsova (ankle) both retired from their matches on Thursday. Italy's Martina Di Giuseppe lost the first set 6-2 to Kudermetova but was leading 5-4 in the second when the match was ended. Czech Barbora Krejcikova led 6-0, 3-2 when Bolsova sustained a match-ending ankle injury.

Russia's Elena Rybakina also advanced with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian. Rybakina faces second-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in the quarterfinals, while Krejcikova and Di Giuseppe will meet. The other quarterfinal features sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund of Germany and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Ladies Open Lausanne

Germany's Tamara Korpatsch knocked off Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to move into the quarterfinals at Lausanne, Switzerland.

Korpatsch strongly outplayed Potapova, ranked 69th in the world, in the final set by winning 80 percent of her service points.

Korpatsch next faces Jil Teichmann, who posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fellow Swiss player Simona Waltert.

France's Fiona Ferro upset fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 1-7, 7-6 (2), 7-5, and Australian Samantha Stosur was a 6-3, 7-5 winner over American Allie Kick. Ferro will face Stosur in the quarterfinals.

In the other quarterfinals, third-seeded Alize Cornet of France will face Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva, and American Bernarda Pera will oppose China's Xinyun Han.

--Field Level Media