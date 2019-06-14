WWC roundup: Japan clicks in win over Scotland

Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa scored goals as Japan defeated Scotland 2-1 on Friday in Group D play at Rennes, France.

Iwabuchi scored in the 23rd minute and Sugasawa tallied on a penalty kick 14 minutes later for Japan (1-0-1, four points). It was an improved showing from Japan after it played Argentina to a scoreless draw in its opening match.

"It was a must-win game and, although there were tough moments, we're very happy to get the win," Japan coach Asako Takakura said afterward. "We had to be aggressive and score goals, and that's what we did. We didn't show our true selves in the first game at this tournament but this was a lot more like the true Japan."

Lana Clelland scored in the 88th minute for Scotland (0-2-0, zero points).

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Cristiana Girelli recorded a hat trick and Aurora Galli added two goals as Italy rolled past Jamaica in Group C play at Reims, France, to clinch a spot in the round of 16.

Girelli scored on a penalty kick in the 12th minute, tallied again in the 25th and added a third in the first minute of first-half stoppage time for Italy (2-0-0, six points).

"I have a hard time believing that I've scored three goals in a World Cup game; it's extraordinary," Girelli said afterward. "But as my coach said, it's pure joy for us to play together. When we win, it gives us a big jolt of energy."

Galli's goals came in the 71st and 81st minute as Italy controlled the contest against Jamaica (0-2-0, zero points).

