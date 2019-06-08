WWC roundup: Spain survives South Africa challenge

-
Jennifer Hermoso scored on two penalty kicks and Spain came from behind to spoil South Africa's Women's World Cup debut with a 3-1 win on Saturday in Le Havre, France.
South Africa took the early lead when Thembi Kgatlana scored in the 25th minute, but Hermoso converted two second-half spot kicks after a handball (69th minute) and a late challenge by Nothando Vilakazi (82nd minute).
Vilakazi received a second yellow card for that penalty and the 10-player South African side conceded Spain's third goal on a shot by Lucia Garcia in the 89th minute.
Germany 1, China 0
Teenager Giulia Gwinn's 66th-minute blast from the edge of the box lifted two-time champion Germany to a 1-0 victory in Rennes, France.
The 19-year-old midfielder's tally extended Germany's unbeaten run to 13 matches, the longest of any team competing in the tournament.
Group B play continues with Germany facing Spain on Wednesday and China taking on South Africa on Thursday.
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Three goals in the first 37 minutes, the last of which was an own goal by Nigerian fullback Osinachi Ohale, lifted the Norwegians to a comfortable victory and a tie with France atop Group A.
Midfielder Guro Reiten tallied first in the 17th minute with a deflected shot after Norway played short from a corner kick. In the 34th minute, forward Lisa-Marie Utland doubled the advantage with a rocket that went over Nigerian keeper Tochukwu Oluehi and kissed the underside of the crossbar.
In the 37th minute, forward Isabell Herlovsen played a dangerous cross to Utland, who might well have scored on her own if Ohale hadn't intervened with a jumping kick that sent the ball into her own net.
--Field Level Media