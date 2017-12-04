Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Top News

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Dec 4): Roy Moore

Reuters

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! [0617 EST]

-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

 
By
Reuters Politics News
 Published : December 04, 2017 | Updated : December 04, 2017
 
Latest News

 
Trending