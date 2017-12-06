Factbox: Trump on Twitter (December 6) - America, California's wildfires

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [1000 EST]

- Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of California’s wildfires. I encourage everyone to heed the advice and orders of local and state officials. THANK YOU to all First Responders for your incredible work! [1111 EST]

- Join me live from the @WhiteHouse via #Periscope [1305 EST]

