Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Jan 26) - Davos

- Will be interviewed on @SquawkCNBC by @JoeSquawk coming up at 6:00amE from Davos, Switzerland. Enjoy! #WEF18 [0511 EST]

- It was an honor to meet with Republic of Rwanda President Paul Kagame this morning in Davos, Switzerland. Many great discussions! #WEF18 [0546 EST]

