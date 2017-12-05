Illegal immigrant indicted on federal charges after San Francisco murder acquittal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted on federal charges an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was acquitted last week of murder by a San Francisco jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for being an illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm, the statement said.

Garcia Zarate, who had been deported to Mexico five times since first entering the United States as a juvenile, was acquitted on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle, whose death Donald Trump used as a rallying cry against "sanctuary cities" during his presidential campaign.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)