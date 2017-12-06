Justice Department seeks warrant to seize ancient ring trafficked by ISIS

Home
 
 Published : December 06, 2017 | Updated : December 06, 2017
By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it is seeking a warrant so it can seize an ancient ring believed to be trafficked by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the militant organization also known as "ISIS."

The department also said it was amending a year-old forfeiture complaint it had filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to add three more antiquities.

The ancient ring being sought by the U.S. government is believed to be in the hands of Turkish law enforcement, after it was confiscated from a Syrian antiquities trafficker.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

 
 
