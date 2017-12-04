Home
 
Kremlin says Putin not influenced by ex-U.S. Trump official Flynn

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken a decision not to immediately respond to new U.S. sanctions last year independently and had not been influenced by former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors delving into the actions of President Donald Trump's inner circle before he took office.

 Published : December 04, 2017 | Updated : December 04, 2017
 
