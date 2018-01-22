Moderate Republican senators urge firmer pledge on immigration from McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three moderate Republican U.S. senators on Monday, emerging from a bipartisan meeting aimed at trying to end the government shutdown, said there could enough support if Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a firmer commitment to move legislation that would address so-called Dreamer immigrants.

"It would ... be helpful if Senator McConnell's language were stronger," Senator Susan Collins, standing alongside fellow Republicans Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake, told reporters.

