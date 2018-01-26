Mueller team interviewed Facebook staff in Russia probe: Wired

(Reuters) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his office have interviewed at least one member of a Facebook team that was associated with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Wired magazine reported on its website on Friday.

The interview was part of Mueller's probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether there was any collusion between Trump associates and Moscow, Wired said, citing an anonymous source. (http://bit.ly/2BwR7EL)

Trump has denied any collusion.

Both Mueller's office and Facebook declined Reuters' requests for comment.

Facebook, Google and Twitter have faced a stream of revelations about how Moscow sought to use their platforms to sow discord in the United States and influence the election in favor of Trump, the Republican presidential candidate.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)