Not clear what Trump will support on immigration: Senate leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Wednesday he was waiting to find out what President Donald Trump would support in terms of immigration legislation before devoting floor time to any bill.

"I'm looking for something that President Trump supports and he has not yet indicated what measure he is willing to sign," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. "As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels."

