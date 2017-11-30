Home
 
Republican McCain to support 'far from perfect' Senate tax bill: statement

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said on Thursday he will support the tax legislation under consideration by the Senate, saying he believes it will directly benefit all Americans.

"After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill. I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families," McCain said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 
 Published : November 30, 2017 | Updated : November 30, 2017
 
