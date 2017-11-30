Securities and Exchange Commission ratifies administrative law judges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had ratified the prior appointment of its administrative law judges.

The SEC said in a statement the ratification of five in-house judges would resolve concerns about administrative proceedings handled by those officials, after their status as SEC employees was challenged in court. The SEC also said it was directing those judges to review their prior actions to determine whether they must be ratified as well.

