Senate to vote later on Wednesday to work with House on tax bill: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote later on Wednesday on whether to send its tax legislation to a conference to hammer out differences with the U.S. House of Representatives' version of the plan.

Speaking on the chamber's floor, McConnell also said Congress later this week would pass a short-term continuing resolution measure to continue funding the federal government while lawmakers work on a longer-term spending bill. He did not give any dates.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)