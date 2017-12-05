Home
 
Special Counsel Mueller's office has spent $3.2 million since May: report

 Published : December 05, 2017
By Karen Freifeld and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office has spent about $3.2 million so far as part of its ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the Justice Department revealed Tuesday in a report.

The money was spent between mid-May, when the investigation began, and September 30 of this year.

That money has helped fund at least 16 attorneys working on the probe, as well as special agents, support staff, travel, and other expenses.

(Reporting by Sarah N. LynchEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 
 
