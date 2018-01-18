Home
 
Trump administration appeals 'Dreamer' immigrant ruling to top court

Reuters Politics News
 Published : January 18, 2018 | Updated : January 18, 2018
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it had asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling last week that blocked President Donald Trump's move to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

    The Republican president in September rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program put in place in2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, effective inMarch. A variety of Democratic state attorneys general, organizations and individuals challenged Trump's action in multiple federal courts.

