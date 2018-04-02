Home
 
Trump congratulates Egypt's Sisi in call, affirms strategic partnership

By
Reuters Politics News
 Published : April 02, 2018 | Updated : April 02, 2018
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on his re-election in a phone call on Monday and reaffirmed the U.S. strategic partnership with Egypt, the White House said.

Sisi, who had no real opposition, was elected with 97 percent of the vote, official returns showed. The White House said in a statement that Trump congratulated the Egyptian president and "the two leaders affirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

 
 
