Trump in 'excellent health,' doctor says after medical exam

By
Reuters Politics News
 Published : January 12, 2018 | Updated : January 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is in "excellent health," Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement after he gave the president a medical examination.

Jackson, the presidential physician, said the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, "went exceptionally well."

"The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Jackson said in a short statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

 
 
