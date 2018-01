WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to extend sanctions relief to Iran this week as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The AP cited unnamed administration officials and other sources for the report. The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was expected to decide on extending the sanctions waiver on Friday.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)