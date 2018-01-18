Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Top News

Trump says border wall stance has not 'evolved,' Mexico will pay

By
Reuters Politics News
 Published : January 18, 2018 | Updated : January 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border, saying his position "has never changed or evolved," and that Mexico would pay for the barrier "directly, or indirectly."

"The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it," Trump wrote in a pair of early morning tweets. "The $20 billion dollar Wall is 'peanuts' compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending