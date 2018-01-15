Trump says Durbin 'totally misrepresented' comments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Senator Dick Durbin for blowing up talks over a deal to help immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and said the Democratic lawmaker misrepresented his comments about Haiti and African countries.

"Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting," Trump said in a post on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that gave legal protection to young immigrants known as "Dreamers."

Durbin has said Trump used the term "shithole" when speaking about Haiti and African countries at a White House meeting about immigration policy last week.

"Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military," Trump added.

In remarks to reporters in Chicago, Durbin stood by his account of the meeting. Trump has drawn criticism at home, from Republicans and Democrats, and abroad for the comments attributed to him.

"I know what happened. I stand behind every word that I said," Durbin said on Monday.

"In terms of that meeting, I'm focused on one thing - not that meeting - but on making sure that those who are being protected by DACA ... have a future in America. I'm focused on that full-time."

