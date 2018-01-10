Home
 
Trump says fairer deal might coax U.S. back into the Paris climate accord

 Published : January 10, 2018 | Updated : January 10, 2018
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his primary concern with the Paris climate accord was that it treated the United States unfairly and that if a better deal could be reached, Washington might be persuaded to rejoin the agreement.

"It treated the United States very unfairly," Trump said during a news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

He said he had no problem with agreeing to a climate deal but the Paris accord was "a bad deal. So we could conceivably go back in."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander)

 
 
