Trump says 'probably' has a good relationship with North Korea's Kim: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he "probably" has a very good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.”

Asked whether he has spoken with the North Korean leader, Trump told the newspaper: "I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”

