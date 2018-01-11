Home
 
Trump says will be 'flexible' on NAFTA ahead of Mexico's election: WSJ

By
Reuters Politics News
 Published : January 11, 2018 | Updated : January 11, 2018
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be "a little bit flexible" on his threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement because Mexico is facing a presidential election later this year.

"I understand that a lot of things are hard to negotiate prior to an election," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Trump also said Mexico can pay for a border wall between the two countries "indirectly" through changes to the trade deal.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

 
 
