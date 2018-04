WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he planned to use U.S. military forces to protect the nation's southern border with Mexico until there is a border wall and "proper security."

"We are going to be doing things militarily," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had discussed the idea with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)