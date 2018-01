DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to tell the World Economic Forum that he will always put America First, but that does not mean America would be alone, according to excerpts of his speech on Friday.

"The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America," Trump is expected to say, according to the excerpt.

