Trump on Twitter (Jan 19): Government funding bill, Govt shutdown, Schumer

- Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! [0704 EST]

- .@WhiteHouse Briefing with Director Marc Short and Director Mick Mulvaney...

(link: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1ynJOoapEXqJR) pscp.tv/w/1ynJOoapEXqJR [1114 EST]

- "Shutting down the government is a very serious thing. People die, accidents happen. I don't know how I would vote right now on a CR, OK?"

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif) (http://bit.ly/2Bh9LQY) [1128 EST]

- Today, I was honored and proud to address the 45th Annual @March_for_Life! You are living witnesses of this year's March for Life theme: #LoveSavesLives. [1339 EST]

- Just signed 702 Bill to reauthorize foreign intelligence collection. This is NOT the same FISA law that was so wrongly abused during the election. I will always do the right thing for our country and put the safety of the American people first! [1553 EST]

- Excellent preliminary meeting in Oval with @SenSchumer - working on solutions for Security and our great Military together with @SenateMajLdr McConnell and @SpeakerRyan. Making progress - four week extension would be best! [1717 EST]

-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

