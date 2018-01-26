Trump on Twitter (Jan 26) - Davos, Paul Kagame, Alain Berset

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Will be interviewed on @SquawkCNBC by @JoeSquawk coming up at 6:00amE from Davos, Switzerland. Enjoy! #WEF18 [0511 EST]

- It was an honor to meet with Republic of Rwanda President Paul Kagame this morning in Davos, Switzerland. Many great discussions! #WEF18 [0546 EST]

- Great bilateral meeting with President @Alain_Berset of the Swiss Confederation - as we continue to strengthen our great friendship. Such an honor to be in Switzerland! #WEF18 [0623 EST]

- Join me live at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland! #WEF18 (link: http://45.wh.gov/3pX3Bd) 45.wh.gov/3pX3Bd [0754 EST]

