WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary, said on Thursday that he expects the United States to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico or to pull out of the deal.

"Ambassador (Robert) Lighthizer is doing an amazing job renegotiating NAFTA, and we expect that will be renegotiated or we'll pull out," Mnuchin told journalists.

