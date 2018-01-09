White House: Lawmakers agreed immigration bill to focus on four areas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to work toward an immigration bill that focuses on four areas: border security, so-called chain migration, the visa lottery system and the plight of 'Dreamer' immigrants.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the agreement to focus on the four "high-priority areas" was reached during a closed-door portion of a meeting the group held earlier on Tuesday at the White House.

