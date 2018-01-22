White House says Trump to make immigration deal only if good for U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would make a deal on immigration only if he sees it as beneficial for the country.

"We'll make a long-term deal on immigration, if and only if it is good for the country," Trump said, according to a statement read to reporters by spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

(The story was corrected to show attribution in headline and first paragraph to Trump from White House)

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)