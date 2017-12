MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the main part of the battle with Islamic State in Syria was over, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

RIA also quoted Lavrov as saying the key task in Syria now was to "destroy Jabhat al-Nusra," referring to the al Qaeda-linked group known in English as Nusra Front.

