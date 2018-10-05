Senate votes to advance Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Supreme Court cleared an important procedural hurdle on Friday when the Senate voted to limit debate on the controversial nominee.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 51-49 to set up a likely final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation on Saturday.

