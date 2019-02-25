Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Grammy-winning R&B star R. Kelly pleaded not guilty during an appearance in a Chicago courtroom on Monday to charges that he sexually assaulted three teenage girls and a woman.

Kelly, who has faced years of sexual abuse allegations, turned himself in to authorities on Friday after he was charged and was ordered held on a $1 million bond at a bail hearing on Saturday.

The 52-year-old performer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, is charged under a 10-count indictment with sexually assaulting three teenagers and a woman in alleged incidents dating back to 1998. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Kelly appeared before Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and spoke only to confirm his name. His lawyer, Steven Greenberg, entered a not guilty plea on Kelly's behalf.

Prosecutors say the victims include a teenager whom Kelly met when she sought an autograph during his previous trial on child pornography charges, another whom he met at her 16th birthday party and his hairdresser, who was then 24. The singer was acquitted of the pornography charges.

A fourth charge is based on a videotape that purportedly shows Kelly and a 14-year-old girl engaged in sexual acts, according to prosecutors.

On Saturday, Kelly's lawyer told reporters his client had been devastated by the charges.

"We haven't seen any evidence, any reason to believe these allegations are credible," Greenberg said. "He's a rock star. He doesn't need to have nonconsensual sex."

The charges against the performer came just weeks after the Lifetime television network aired a six-hour documentary series entitled "Surviving R. Kelly" in which multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and abuse.

His next court appearance was set for March 22.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Jackie Botts and Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Bill Berkrot)