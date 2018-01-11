Six senators say they have reached immigration deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of six U.S. senators said on Thursday they had reached agreement on immigration reform and are now working to build support for the deal in Congress.

"We have been working for four months and have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act - the areas outlined by the president," the so-called Gang of Six said in a statement.

