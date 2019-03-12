Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq gain after tame inflation data; Boeing weighs on Dow

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 12, 2019 Updated : March 12, 2019
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Tuesday after tame inflation data underscored the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rate hikes, but the Dow ended lower as Boeing's shares sank for a second day after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.32 points, or 0.37 percent, to 25,556.56, the S&P 500 gained 8.41 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,791.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.97 points, or 0.44 percent, to 7,591.03.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

