Stock futures extend losses after durable goods data

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 21, 2019 Updated : February 21, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after a batch of disappointing economic data, while investors tracked U.S.-China trade talks amid signs that the two countries were tackling some of the stickiest issues.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.03 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,922.41. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,780.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,475.41 at the opening bell.

